It has been revealed that Norwich City paid out over £4 million to football agents and intermediaries over the twelve months between February 2023 to February 2024.

New figures released by the FA show that Norwich City spent £4,276,648 in football agent fees this season, which is a £104,501 decrease from last season's total of £4,381,189.

The Canaries agency fee spending ranks them in fifth place in the Championship, spending £416,619 less than Watford in fourth place, and a sizable £2,101,103 more than West Bromwich Albion in sixth place.

Premier League club Nottingham Forest were pipped in spending by the East Anglian club by just over £28,000. The combined spending in League One was only around £950,000 more than Norwich's alone.

Norwich City Agents Fees (The FA) Season League Value 2023/24 Championship £4,276,648 2022/23 Championship £4,381,189 2021/22 Premier League £8,667,246 2020/21 Championship £6,927,037 2019/20 Premier League £4,908,930

Norwich City's Norfolk rivals, Ipswich Town, have spent over three times less on agent's fees, with a total of £1,263,523, which is the ninth lowest in the league.

Last season's figures showed that Norwich were the highest spenders on agency fees in the entire Championship. They spent over twice as much as Sheffield United, and close to seven times more than Luton Town. Both teams won promotion to the Premier League that season, with the Canaries disappointingly finishing only 13th.

Norwich City's signings over the last two transfer windows

Norwich City had plenty of opportunities to rack up agent fees during their busy summer transfer window in which ten players joined from other clubs.

According to data from Transfermarkt, the Canaries only paid transfer fees for Switzerland international midfielder Christian Fassnacht, and 19-year-old defender Kellen Fisher, to Basel and Bromley respectively.

The club bought in Borja Sainz, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey, Adam Forshaw, Ashley Barnes, Danny Batth, and George Long all on free transfers. South Korean international striker Hwang Ui-jo, was loaned in from Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Carrow Road was very quiet in the winter transfer window with only one incoming player, the loan signing of Dutch striker Sydney van Hooijdonk from Italian top-flight club Bologna.

With many Championship clubs spending far more money and signing more players than Norwich over the last two transfer windows, fans could be left confused by their team's high spending on agent fees but free transfers likely hold the key.

New contracts will also have been a significant contributor - with the likes of Adam Idah and Josh Sargent among those signing deals during the 12-month period.

The combined total of agent fees paid by second-tier clubs this season was £61,340,767, of which Norwich accounted for just under 7%.

The total value has increased by over 68 per cent from last season's total of around £36 million. This increase from last season has also been seen by the Premier League and League Two, with League One being the only division in the football league whose agent fee spending total decreased.

Financial inequalities throughout the English football pyramid are highlighted by the FA figures, which show that Chelsea's agent fee spending in excess of £43 million was almost higher than the combined total of all 72 EFL clubs.