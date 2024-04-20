Highlights Birmingham City spent £1,115,393 on agent fees this season for various deals.

Compared to other Championship teams, Birmingham was 16th highest in agent fee spending.

Despite new ownership, Birmingham has been strategic in their spending and did not overspend on agents.

Birmingham City are in another battle in the Championship, trying to yet again avoid relegation to League One.

The Blues have had four different managers this season in what has been a highly turbulent campaign. They started the season with John Eustace in charge, but he was sacked in early October, with the owners wanting to go in a different direction despite a positive start.

Wayne Rooney, who had previously managed Derby County and DC United, came in as his replacement. However, his tenure went horribly, and he was sacked at the turn of the year after just two wins in just 15 games.

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray was hired as his replacement. However, due to medical reasons, Mowbray has not been in the dugout since mid-February, which led to Gary Rowett returning to the club and taking charge until the end of the season.

The Blues brought in 12 players in the summer transfer window, along with another three players in January. All of these signings will, whilst maybe not paying transfer fees for all of them, have incurred agent and/or intermediary fees.

Here we take a look at how much Birmingham spent on agent and intermediary fees, and how that compares to the rest of the Championship.

How much Birmingham spent on agent and intermediary fees this season and what it was spent on

Overall, according to the Football Association, Birmingham spent £1,115,393 on agent and intermediary fees throughout this season.

This money was shared across more than 25 different football agents and intermediaries, covering deals that included players being bought by the club, players being sold by the club, players signing new contracts to renew their stay at St Andrew’s, and having their contracts terminated.

The football agent/intermediary that was involved with the most deals for the club was Dean Sturridge. He played a part in the deals to bring Tyler Roberts from Leeds United and Dion Sanderson from Wolves, and George Hall signing a new contract with the club.

David Manasseh, James Black, Colin Pomford and Stellar Football Limited also each had parts to play in more than one deal involving the club too.

How Birmingham’s spend on agent and intermediary fees compared

When compared to the rest of the Championship, Birmingham were one of the teams to spend the least amount on agent and intermediary fees.

Overall, they spent the 16th most out of the 24 teams in the division. Rotherham United spent the least at £440,671, whilst Leeds spent a massive £13,287,748 as they fell out of the Premier League.

Championship lowest nine teams' agent & intermediary fees in 23/24 (as per the FA) Rank Team Amount spent 16 Birmingham City £1,115,393 17 Queens Park Rangers £1,053,640 18 Swansea City £1,034,658 19 Bristol City £896,854 20 Blackburn Rovers £893,589 21 MIllwall £682,948 22 Plymouth Argyle £586,849 23 Sheffield Wednesday £508,562 24 Rotherham United £440,671

Whilst Birmingham were taken over by new owners in the summer, it could have been expected that they were willing to splash the cash to make a statement to the rest of the division.

But by the looks of things, they have been very strategic in terms of how much they are spending and where exactly that money is going, and that they are not paying over the odds to agents.

Hopefully, if Birmingham stay up, they can push on next season, spending wisely.