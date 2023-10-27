Highlights Gillingham's average attendance at Priestfield Stadium this season is currently 6,395, showing an increase in fans compared to previous years.

The highest attendance this season was in the game against Colchester United, where 6,991 fans turned up, but Gillingham suffered a 3-0 defeat.

The record attendance at Priestfield Stadium was in a 1948 FA Cup fixture against Queen Park Rangers, with a crowd of 23,002, showcasing the enthusiasm of Gillingham fans in the past.

Gillingham had a rather forgetful season in 2022/23, as the club finished 17th in the EFL League Two, with their average attendance displaying this, as it would sit at 4,967 in a stadium that holds 11,582.

The Gillingham fans will be more hopeful for the 2023/24 season, and in order to demonstrate the upturn of the club, fans will start moving their feet through the turnstiles, helping to pack out Priestfield.

Football League World has looked into the average attendance at Priestfield Stadium as Gillingham once again competes in League Two for the 2023/24 season.

What has Gillingham’s average attendance been at Priestfield Stadium this season?

Gillingham had long been in the EFL League One, gaining promotion in 2013 before being relegated once more back to League Two in 2022. During their time in League One, their average attendance would only drop below 5,000 after they finished mid-table in 13th position during 2018/19.

There is renewed optimism following the summer of 2023, and this has brought about an increase in fans coming to the home fixtures this season.

The first game at Priestfield in the 2023/24 season brought Accrington Stanley, and Gillingham would win the game 1-0. This win would come in front of 6,489 spectators, helping to make their fans forget about their opening-day defeat to Stockport County.

At the time of writing, as per Transfermarkt, the average attendance this season at Priestfield is 6,395.

What has been the highest and lowest attendance at Priestfield Stadium this season for Gillingham?

The biggest attendance that has occurred at the Priestfield Stadium in the 2023/24 season came in their second home league game of the season, as they faced Colchester United.

Gillingham fans arrived at the game buoyant about what could happen following their first home league game, as they had won. However, for the 6,991 fans that turned up for the fixture, they would witness Colchester leave Gillingham with all three points in a 3-0 victory.

The lowest attendance would come in the next league home game, due to the commanding defeat that Colchester had dished out to Gillingham. Gillingham were at home to Harrogate Town, a game that the Gills would come out on top of thanks to a goal from Shaun Williams in the 94th minute, and claimed a deserved victory.

This victory over Harrogate was witnessed by a crowd of 5,778, and since then, the attendance at the stadium has not been that low. This is due to the upturn of results for the club at home until their defeat to Notts County.

The record attendance for Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium came in an FA Cup fixture against Queen Park Rangers in January 1948. The game would end in a tie, and the replay would be played at Loftus Road, where QPR would run out comfortable 3-1 victors.

However, the first game would be played in front of a bumper crowd of 23,002 people, as Gillingham almost upset their opponents and qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup that season.