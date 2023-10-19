After some tough and turbulent times over the last few years, Coventry City are back to being a very competitive Championship team.

Last season, they one-upped that statement by being a Fankaty Dabo penalty away from reaching the hallowed ground of the Premier League.

This season hasn't started quite the way that Coventry would have wanted. They currently sit 13th in the league table as we head towards the end of this second international break of the season.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Six of those 11 games played have been draws, and they're missing 1.5 big chances per game, according to Sofascore.

Through the ups and downs of the last year or two, the Skyblues faithful have always stuck by their team, and that's being reflected in their attendances this season.

What is Coventry City's average attendance this season?

Coventry have played six home games, so far this season. Through those half-a-dozen games, the average attendance at the Coventry Building Society Arena is 24,251, according to Transfermarkt.com.

Through this section of this season, the club have attracted 145,508 fans, in total, to their ground.

What percentage of the CBS Arena is being filled, on average?

The capacity of the CBS Arena is 32,609. So, on average, 74.4% of the ground is being filled when Coventry play at home, according to Transfermarkt.com.

How does Coventry's home attendances compare to the rest of the Championship?

The highest average attendance in the second tier of English football goes to Sunderland. The Stadium of Light's capacity is 48,707. On average, 42,344 people are turning up to Tyne and Wear to watch the beautiful game, every time that the Black Cats play at home.

Not only can Sunderland's ground hold more people than the CBS Arena, and on average it does every week, but they're also bringing in a higher percentage of people. The Black Cats are filling 86.9% of their stadium, compared to the 74.4% of Coventry.

The Skyblues sit ninth in the Championship when it comes to average attendance, but their ranking drops significantly when you look at the percentage of stadium filled on average.

Coventry, in 18th place, are the seventh-worst team in the Championship at filling their stadium, by percentage of fans in the ground.

The worst in the league is Blackburn Rovers, who attract less than 50% of their stadium capacity of 31,367. Rovers are the only club in the league who, on average, have half of their seats empty.

The other five teams who rank below Coventry for percentage of stadium filled, according to Transfermarkt.com, are Sheffield Wednesday (64.7%), Cardiff City (65.7%), Birmingham City (67.8%), Stoke City (71.7%), and Preston North End (72.1%). Only two of those teams have a higher capacity stadium than City (Wednesday and Cardiff).