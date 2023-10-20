Blackburn Rovers' latest Championship campaign is well underway under Jon Dahl Tomasson, with his side hoping to better last season's effort.

Despite being in the top play-offs for most of the campaign, Blackburn ended the season in seventh place in the Championship. They have worked hard to rebuild and go again this season, with the club in its sixth consecutive season at second tier level currently.

However, Rovers have released key figures from the last few years in the form of Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton-Diaz, and Daniel Ayala. They have been forced to make additions, which maybe explains their mixed start in the league whilst the team beds in together.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Thomas Kaminski Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Ashley Phillips Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Ben Brereton Diaz Villarreal Permanent Bradley Dack Sunderland Permanent Daniel Butterworth Carlisle United Permanent Tayo Edun Charlton Athletic Permanent (fee involved) James Brown Ross County Permanent John Buckley Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jack Vale Lincoln City Loan Daniel Ayala Without Club Permanent

Rovers currently sit 17th in the table under Jon Dahl Tomasson having already lost six games but also won four in their 11 outings to date.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

So far, they have played five of those games at Ewood Park in the league, winning twice. Those wins came on the opening day of the season against West Bromwich Albion and in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough last month.

What is Ewood Park's capacity?

For most of the club's history, Blackburn have plied their trade at Ewood Park, based on the southern outskirts of the town and heading towards Darwen.

It has seen many successful sides and even saw Blackburn crowned as Premier League champions there in 1995, with the likes of Tim Sherwood, Chris Sutton, and Alan Shearer.

Unsurprisingly, they are a club with great history and tradition, and therefore have one of the bigger stadiums in the Championship, Ewood Park can hold a pretty impressive 31,367 people for football matches.

However, they have struggled to sell-out as frequently in their years away from the top-flight and attendances have not been particularly strong at any stage in the second or third tier.

Blackburn's average attendance 2023/24

Their attendances this term have hovered at under 50% of Ewood Park's capacity in league matches.

Blackburn's average has been 15,663 so far this season, which is so far slightly higher than last season.

In the whole of 2022/23, Blackburn averaged 14,772 at home games. That was the 18th highest in the league. However, this season's tally has them at 22nd - the third-lowest average in the league.

They are also filling the stadium the least as a percentage of the total capacity of Ewood Park (49.9%).