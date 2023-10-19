Birmingham City have dominated the EFL headlines in recent times due to their decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney.

Considering Eustace had guided Blues to sixth place in the Championship, his departure was seen as a shock one, with Tom Wagner making one of the first major decisions of his reign at St Andrew's.

That managerial change was certainly a big call - and it could end up shaping his time in charge because many questions will be asked of him if it fails to work out for the best.

Eustace was a much-loved figure at the West Midlands club, not just because of the start they have made to the 2023/24 campaign but also because he was able to guide the club through a dark period last term.

Regardless of this managerial decision though, there can be a lot of optimism for the future following Wagner's takeover, with the club enjoying a productive summer transfer window.

Bringing in several permanent signings and utilising the loan market well once again, Blues have a strong squad on paper and will be hoping to secure a much-improved league finish compared to where they have ended up in recent years.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

That will be seen as progress, even if they don't manage to finish in the top six.

Supporters will be eager to see what unfolds and speaking of the fans, we take a look at Birmingham's average home attendance this term.

What is Birmingham City's average attendance at St Andrew's this season?

It's important to remember that part of the ground is still shut for repair works at this moment in time, which will have a clear impact on attendance at St Andrew's.

They currently sit 15th at the moment in terms of average home attendance in the Championship on 19,949, according to Transfermarkt, with the ground holding 29,409 people when all sections of the stadium are open.

Filling 67.8% of their stadium on average, that's pretty impressive considering they have a reasonably big ground and the fact some of it is shut.

That percentage is only likely to increase further if performances and results remain as they are or improve further - and it may not be too long until all parts of the arena are open for supporters.

How does Birmingham City compare to other average home attendances in the Championship?

According to Transfermarkt, Sunderland have the highest average attendance record in the second tier on 42,344, as things stand.

That isn't a surprise considering the size of their stadium - and Leeds United are in second with 35,338.

Leicester City and Southampton are in third and fourth, with both sides recently being relegated from the Premier League, and Ipswich Town in fifth isn't a shock considering how well the Tractor Boys are doing under Kieran McKenna at the moment.

Birmingham are 15th in the second tier in the average attendance table and 21st in terms of the percentage of the ground they fill. Again, the fact parts of the stadium are shut has to be considered.

Those figures should rise significantly once the whole of the ground is open and if Rooney can continue their good form.