Highlights Jon Dahl Tomasson's resignation means he won't receive a significant pay-off from Blackburn Rovers.

John Eustace is being lined up as Tomasson's replacement, with the hope that he can make an immediate impact to help the club's survival chances.

Blackburn Rovers' current form has been poor, and without better results, they could end up in the relegation zone soon.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is set to miss out on a significant pay-off from Blackburn Rovers ahead of his impending departure.

According to Tom Collomosse, the Dane’s offer to resign will see him miss out on a significant pay day.

Blackburn are said to have accepted his resignation, although official confirmation has yet to be received from the club.

Tomasson has been manager at Ewood Park since the summer of 2022, but a falling out with the Championship side’s hierarchy has led to his departure.

The botched transfer of Duncan McGuire, in which Rovers failed to submit registration forms on time and leading to the deal’s collapse, has seemingly played a major role in this development.

Tomasson’s Blackburn resignation

It was reported earlier this week that Tomasson is set to depart Blackburn, having submitted his resignation from his managerial position.

It is expected that the 47-year-old will walk away from the club, and has already been linked with another role elsewhere.

The former forward has been linked with taking over the Sweden national team.

Tomasson’s resignation means Blackburn likely won’t have to pay him the remainder of the money owed in his contract, leading to the lack of pay-off.

He led the team to a seventh place finish in the second division last year, narrowly missing out on a play-off place due to an inferior goal difference compared to Sunderland.

However, form this year has not been as impressive and the side have failed to win any of their last eight games.

Tomasson’s replacement at Blackburn Rovers

Meanwhile, John Eustace is reportedly being lined up as Tomasson’s replacement.

The former Birmingham City boss is currently without a club following his controversial dismissal in October.

The 44-year-old had guided the Blues to a sixth place position in the Championship before being replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham have since slipped into the relegation battle, with Rooney having already been replaced as manager by Tony Mowbray.

Blackburn Rovers league position

Blackburn are among those battling against the drop as well due to their current miserable run of form.

The Lancashire club sit 18th in the table, just five points clear of the bottom three.

Rovers will be hoping Eustace can make an immediate impact once he is appointed as Tomasson’s successor, provided everything goes as planned.

It was Mowbray who brought Blackburn back to the Championship from League One in 2018.

Next up for Blackburn is a home game against relegation rivals Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

John Eustace has a big job on his hands

Tomasson wanting to walk away from the club without any kind of compensation package really shows how big of a mess it has gotten behind the scenes at Ewood Park.

The manager’s contract was set to expire in the summer, but he has looked to get out of it early following the incident with McGuire’s failed transfer.

Eustace will have a big task on his hands to turn things around, and he will have to make an immediate impact in order to help the club’s survival chances.

Because based on their current form, Rovers could end up in the relegation zone very soon if they don’t start picking up better results.