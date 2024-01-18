Highlights Takeaway 1: Mick Beale wants to strengthen the Sunderland squad before the end of the transfer window.

Takeaway 2: Former player Yann M'Vila is a possible addition to the team.

Takeaway 3: Signing M'Vila would be a backward step for Sunderland and they should consider their young talents instead.

Mick Beale will be hoping he can strengthen his Sunderland AFC squad before the close of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats were very busy in the summer, as Tony Mowbray was allowed to make some needed personal changes.

But now that Beale is in charge, he will also likely want to put his own stamp on the team, which may mean players leave the club and players arrive.

Despite the change in manager, Sunderland are still doing rather well this season, sitting in seventh place on level points with sixth-place Coventry City. So, with a place in the play-offs still up for grabs, Beale will hope fresh additions put them in a great place heading into the next part of the campaign.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

One possible addition that it seems Beale and Sunderland are looking to make is bringing former player Yann M’Vila back to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland interested in Yann M’Vila

Sunderland brought in midfielder Yann M’Vila on loan from Rubin Kazan during the 2015/16 season.

The midfielder did become somewhat of a favourite during his time at the Stadium of Light, and now, eight years later, he could be set for a return.

The midfielder is a target for the Black Cats this month on a free transfer after he was released by Greek club Olympiacos in the summer and hasn’t found a new club since.

FootMerceto have reported that M'Vila is a key target for Sunderland this month, after discussing a deal with the player back in the summer.

However, the report does add that the midfielder is also interested in a possible deal to either join Lyon or Marseille in France.

But it was revealed by M’Vila back in December that Sunderland still holds a special place in his heart, and it would be the only side he would drop divisions to join.

Sunderland signing Yann M’Vila would be a backward step

As mentioned, Yann M’Vila played for the Black Cats on loan for the 2015/16 season, during which he played 40 times for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal and grabbing five assists.

In truth, it was a bit meh when you break it down. M’Vila finished that single season with him averaging 0.03 goals per 90 minutes as well as 0.11 assists per 90. He also managed five shots in total, which meant he averaged 0.14 per 90 minutes, with his goals-to-shot ratio being 0.20, as per Fbref.com.

Sunderland may look at M’Vila and see that he could be a good addition to have in the squad, as he’s a free agent and can bring some experience to their midfield.

However, this can also be seen as a very backward step by the club, as they are looking to bring in a former player who didn’t do anything wonderful in the first place. Gone are the days when Sunderland would be signing older, more experienced players who would be on massive wages.

Related Fabrizio Romano reveals Amad Diallo's Sunderland stance amid Middlesbrough links Boro have been dealt a blow by Diallo after his stance was revealed.

Therefore, it makes no sense as to why the club are looking in this transfer window at possible reuniting with M’Vila. It might do no harm to add him to the squad on a short-term deal, but Sunderland have been hugely applauded in recent seasons for trusting their young talents and giving them the opportunities they deserve.

So, instead of throwing some money at the 33-year-old, who will likely play a few games here and there before leaving again in the summer, the club’s board and Beale need to carefully weigh up this move.