Highlights Ipswich Town is closing in on the signing of Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Williams has had an uncertain future at Manchester United and is looking for regular playing time elsewhere.

The move to Ipswich Town reunites Williams with his former coach at Manchester United, Kieran McKenna, and offers him the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the Championship.

It’s been an excellent start to the season for Ipswich Town and Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table, despite only being promoted from League One last season.

The club’s financial position has put them in a good position coming into this new season, as they haven’t been as active in the transfer market as many might have expected.

The club boasts strong financial muscle, but McKenna and co. have been rather calm in the market, getting the majority of their business done earlier in the window.

However, as we close in on the final week before it slams shut, Ipswich looks to be closing in on the signing of Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.

Are Ipswich Town going to sign Brandon Williams?

It was reported on Tuesday evening by Pete O’Rourke, that Ipswich were closing in on the signing of Man United’s left-back.

It has since been back up by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter to say that the deal is “advancing”.

Romano tweeted that the deal will see Williams join the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan deal, with the club having an option to buy come the end of that loan.

The defender has had an uncertain future at Old Trafford for some time now, as he’s fallen way down the pecking order.

It was revealed last week, that Man United had told the player he was free to leave the club along with several other first team players.

Last season, the 22-year-old only played five minutes in the first team, and that was a cameo in the EFL Cup.

There were high expectations around the player when he first broke onto the scene at Man United, but as the seasons have gone on, those have now evaporated.

Williams currently finds himself the fourth-choice left-back at Old Trafford, and as he doesn’t seem to feature in Erik ten Hag’s plans, he has been told it is in his best interest that he leaves and finds regular football elsewhere.

The defender had a productive pre-season at Man United, playing in most games. But with the Premier League season underway, Williams hasn’t been anywhere near the first-team squad.

Why is a move to Ipswich Town perfect for Brandon Williams?

It isn’t a surprise that Brandon Williams is close to leaving Man United, as the defender has struggled to be a consistent presence in the first team at Old Trafford.

However, it may surprise a few that it seems his destination is going to be Ipswich Town, as the left-back has been linked with Leeds United for the majority of this summer.

So it seems Williams is not interested in the Leeds talk and is instead keen on reuniting with his former coach at Man United, Kieran McKenna.

This could be a very exciting move for Ipswich, as they are getting a defender who has gained valuable experience from his time at United, and while he hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked, he will still arrive at Portman Road as a bit of a coup for the club.

No doubt the player would have ideally liked to have stayed in the Premier League, but he seems keen on the idea of dropping into the Championship and playing for his ex-coach.

Ipswich will be getting a player who can operate on both sides of defence and, as mentioned, will bring some experience and know-how to the defence currently at Portman Road.

Williams has had one taste away from Man United before, and that was with Ipswich's arch-rivals Norwich City, but his campaign there was probably the best he has had so far in his career in terms of numbers.

Williams showed his defensive qualities at Norwich, as he averaged 2.1 tackles per game, while also claiming 1.7 interceptions and, alongside that, he managed 1.7 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

Coming through the academy at Man United, Williams developed in that structure that he can be comfortable with the ball at his feet. This was shown at Norwich, as he averaged 35.9 passes, with 0.8 being key passes. He had an overall success rate of 81.8%, as per WhoScored.com.

For Williams, this is probably the best move he could make for his career, as he will more than likely play regular minutes and work under a manager that he is aware of and knows how to get the best out of him.

A drop down to the Championship is probably the best thing Williams can do to re-start his career, and a move to free-flowing Ipswich Town could arguably be the best option for him, despite links to Leeds.