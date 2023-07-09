Sheffield Wednesday named Xisco Munoz as their new manager following Darren Moore’s surprise departure, and he will be keen to make his own mark on the team.

The 42-year-old has had a mixed managerial career so far, but he has been successful in the Championship previously, having won promotion to the Premier League with Watford.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the new Owls chief has been linked with some players he knows from his time at Vicarage Road, with Munoz refusing to rule out a move for his former captain Troy Deeney.

Whether the experienced striker is someone Wednesday need is open to debate, but one former Watford man who should be on Munoz’s radar is Nathaniel Chalobah.

The midfielder is currently with West Brom, having signed an 18-month contract in January, but it’s fair to say things haven’t really gone to play for the player in the Midlands.

Chalobah made 13 appearances under Carlos Corberan, and he hasn't really convinced, whilst he picked up an injury that saw him miss the final four games of the season. So, many Albion fans wouldn’t be too bothered if he moved on this summer.

We know that the Owls aren’t going to be splashing huge cash in the window, so the prospect of Chalobah would appeal. Albion’s financial issues are well-known, so they would surely welcome the chance of shifting a squad player off the wage bill, and a big fee wouldn’t be required.

Then, from a football perspective, Chalobah could be exactly what Sheffield Wednesday need.

Watford fans will note that the Chelsea academy graduate played his best football when Munoz was at the club, and the Wednesday boss was very complimentary when discussing what the midfielder brings to a team.

At his best, Chalobah can be a very good option at this level. He is tactically intelligent, and he combines that with good athleticism and excellent technical ability, so he is the ideal player to set the tempo and help control games. Those are qualities that could also allow Barry Bannan to remain hugely influential in the middle of the park in the Championship.

With Fisayo Dele-Bashiru having moved on, and George Byers having had terrible luck with injuries, central midfielder is an area of the pitch that Munoz will want to address.

The added bonus of Chalobah is that Munoz knows all about his character, and the fact he gave him the captaincy on occasions during his time at Watford speaks volumes - as he is clearly someone he values. And, whilst this is an experienced Wednesday squad, it’s not going to do any harm to add another leader to the group.

It’s going to be a hectic period for Munoz, who got a first glimpse of his team as they drew with York in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

There’s no doubt he will want more new additions through the door, and securing a deal for former favourite Chalobah could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business as Wednesday plan for their Championship return.