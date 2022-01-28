Returning Oldham manager gives his verdict on the remainder of the season

Oldham boss John Sheridan is hoping that tomorrow’s game against Rochdale can be the start of a great escape for his side.

Sheridan was reappointed Oldham boss last weekend after the Latics 3-0 away defeat to Harrogate Town. This has left Oldham rock bottom of League Two and seven points from safety.

However, Sheridan has pulled off two escapes from relegation with his side before and his return means they’ll likely be the biggest home crowd of the season at Boundary Park to cheer the Latics on.

Speaking about the challenge on his hands, Sheridan told the Oldham Evening Chronicle: “I love the club and want to help the team and supporters out the best I can.

”I can talk as much as I want and say the right things as much as I want, it’s about me getting it into the players that the football club needs to stay in this league. It’s about them going and performing and I know the supporters are going to be there.

“I know the supporters will back me and I know they’ve got a lot of time for me, but it’s about the players, they are the most important people. They are the ones who are going to go out on the pitch and win us a game.”

The Verdict:

Pulling off an escape from relegation at Oldham is a massive job but if anyone can do it, Sheridan will be the man. Not only does he get the club, but he will also bring the fans back into the stadium and get them rallying around the squad.

Rochdale sit 18th in the league and aren’t in great form themselves having played only two games this month and losing one and drawing one so Oldham have a chance to get something from this game.

Whether or not Sheridan can pull off his magic at Oldham a third time is yet to be seen but he will definitely raise the hope in Oldham that it could happen.