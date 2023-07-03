Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans has taken to Twitter to send a message to supporters after the Tractor Boys ramped up their preparations for the 2023/24 Championship season.

The 28-year-old missed the final months of last season due to a knee injury but has been back involved with Kieran McKenna's senior squad in the first week of pre-season.

Knee injuries have hampered Evans throughout his time at Portman Road. He was limited to 27 League One appearances in his first season with the club, 2021/22, and just 23 last term as a result of multiple issues.

He featured in the Tractor Boys' first 16 games, starting all but one of them, before a knee problem kept him out from October through to mid-December. The midfielder was back in the starting XI once he returned to full fitness but an injury to the other knee that he suffered against Cambridge United in February would eventually rule him out for the rest of the season.

Luckily, Ipswich were able to get the job done without him to secure automatic promotion to the Championship with a second-place finish and it now seems as though he's on course to be ready to go for the start of the new season.

Lee Evans' message to Ipswich Town supporters

Town ramped up their preparations for the return to the second tier last week as pre-season got underway - culminating in a victory over non-league side Felixstowe & Walton United at the AGL Arena.

A Freddie Ladapo double and goals from Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards, Kayden Jackson and Panutche Camara helped Ipswich claim a 6-0 victory to make the perfect to their pre-season schedule. McKenna named a different XI for each half of the 60-minute match - with Evans lining up alongside Massimo Luongo and Camara in midfield after the break.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to reflect on the first week of preparations for the new season and his return to action for Town.

Will Lee Evans start for Ipswich Town next season?

When fit, Evans has been a mainstay in the side under McKenna but the late-season form of Luongo and the emergence of 19-year-old Cameron Humphreys means there are no guarantees that he will remain a regular fixture next term despite his return to fitness.

Captain Sam Morsy looks nailed on to start in one of the midfield roles but it remains to be soon who will get the nod alongside him - assuming Town stick with the two-man midfield that they relied upon last term.