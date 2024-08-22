Highlights Donovan Pines' return gives Clarke defensive options.

Pines settles in well with three goals for Barnsley.

Clarke faces decisions on backline formation at Oakwell.

The welcome sight of Donovan Pines returning to action has given manager Darrell Clarke a selection headache. With the hugely popular American making a scoring return to action, Clarke has decisions to make as to who nails down a regular spot in defence – the first answers should come against Northampton Town on Saturday.

Injury has disrupted Pines' early Barnsley career, with the defender only playing six games for the Reds yet remarkably scoring three times within that period. Clarke can now choose from Pines, Josh Earl, Marc Roberts, Mael De Gevigney, Kacper Lopata, and Conor McCarthy as his go-to central defenders.

Return of Donovan Pines is a welcome boost for Clarke

Pines has been out since sustaining a thigh injury in March which required surgery. He arrived at Oakwell from DC United in January and made his Barnsley debut, coming off the bench in a 2-1 away win at Fleetwood Town.

The six-feet-four-inch defender then played in the next three games, featuring against Derby County while also scoring versus Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers. Pines settled into life in League One, endearing himself to the Barnsley faithful with his enthusiasm and ability on show. Pines is unbeaten in his Barnsley career to date. He returned to action this season, scoring in the Carabao Cup victory at Wigan and the away win at Lincoln City on the weekend.

The defender now has a remarkable three goals in his six appearances for the club. He poses a goal threat for the Reds and solidifies Barnsley defensively as a unit, an area of weakness during last season under manager Neill Collins.

The return of a fit Donovan Pines is a welcome boost for Darrell Clarke, giving the new manager a decision to make as to who plays alongside Pines in the back three.

Clarke has good options in defence since Pines' return

Clarke's preferred formation is a 3-5-2, utilising the wing backs to push on in attack and drop into a back five when without the ball. On the right-hand side, Clarke has tinkered with using Barry Cotter and Corey O`Keeffe as right-wing backs, with Cotter possessing more of an attacking threat than O`Keeffe.

A recent signing from Blackburn Rovers, Georgie Gent has settled into the left wing-back role left by departing Nicky Cadden. However, in the recent victory at Lincoln, Clarke rested Gent and moved Josh Earl out to the left-hand side. In doing so, Clarke was able to play vice-captain Marc Roberts on the left side of the back three with Pines central and Mael De Gevigney on the right-hand side. Earl can play either centrally or on the left-hand side and this flexibility offers great value to manager Clarke.

Donovan Pines Career Stats (Transfermarkt) Club Apps Goals Assists Barnsley FC 6 3 - DC United 93 6 1 Loudoun United FC 6 - -

Roberts scored and played a key part in repelling a late Lincoln surge on the Barnsley goal to see out a well-earned three points on the road. Roberts adds experience to the side and can form a real partnership alongside Pines.

Manager Clarke has options in defence and has to decide whether Earl gets the nod ahead of new signing Gent as left-wing back or whether Kacper Lopata and Conor McCarthy can force themselves into the mix.

Competition for places is a good headache to have for a manager. It is likely that one defender may go out on loan at the end of the month, with Lopata previously being loaned out to Port Vale last season. Lopata has done little wrong in his Barnsley career to justify not being played, but with a number of defenders at the club and in good form, Clarke has some decisions to make when identifying his preferred back five.

Answers will come against Northampton Town

The Tykes are back at Oakwell this weekend for the visit of Northampton, which should offer further answers to who the manager sees as his best backline.

The fact that Pines, Roberts, and de Givigney were rested for the midweek EFL Trophy game against Manchester United U23s, with Lopata starting, suggests that Clarke is likely to stick with the back three that helped his side pick up all three points against Lincoln last weekend.

That should give the American, already a fan favourite at Oakwell despite his injury problems, another chance to prove he can be a key man at the heart of the Barnsley defence.