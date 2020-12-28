Returning 23-y/o could be the answer to Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough woes as January transfer window looms: Opinion

Middlesbrough are preparing for a very exciting month.

After exceeding expectations so far this term the club find themselves very much in the mix to secure a top six finish in the Championship.

While Neil Warnock’s tight-knit squad have served them well so far this term there’s a feeling that the club might need a fresh face or two if they’re to really kick on and keep the pace with the rest of the chasing pack.

Several attacking players have already been linked with a move to the club, most notably Everton’s Yannick Bolasie who would add something extra to the attacking mix.

But while new signings are always very exciting, there’s no reason why the Teessiders need to look elsewhere.

As well as a number of exciting academy prospects, Middlesbrough have some injured players who are set to return to action in the coming weeks.

Ashley Fletcher will provide competition for places in attack, but it’s Marcus Browne who could offer something a little bit unique to Neil Warnock and his squad.

Browne has endured a frustrating time since moving to Teesside with injuries and a lack of form stopping him from showing his best.

But having spent time on loan with Oxford United we’ve seen glimpses of what he has to offer.

The 23-year-old was involved in Warnock’s squad in the early stages of the season and showed what he could offer.

A player who is seen as a number 10 or number 11, Browne is someone who could very useful when being utilised as a winger of a support striker.

Middlesbrough are lacking in quality options in the position between central midfielder and centre forward, with only Duncan Watmore and Patrick Roberts really seen as plausible candidates to fill those roles.

That’s why Middlesbrough have been linked with other players, but if Browne can prove himself to Warnock, he is exactly the sort of player who could offer something truly unique to the club as they look to add more strings to their bow in the second half of the season.