Return update given on Birmingham’s Jonathan Leko

Jonathan Leko is making progress in his return from injury and could be back amongst the thick of it for Birmingham City between October and November, according Aitor Karanka via Birmingham Live.

The Blues are looking to challenge for the play-offs this season and are currently unbeaten in their first three games of the Championship season.

A late draw against Rotherham United was salvaged at the weekend to maintain that record and Karanka will be looking forward to some of his injured men returning to the fold sooner rather than later.

Indeed, it could be a matter of weeks now until we see Leko back amongst it with him making good progress from his injury.

He said:

“I hope, I don’t know if it will be before the international break or maybe a little bit later. But he is good, he is keen to be involved in the group which is important.”

The Verdict

This is naturally good news for the Blues.

Leko is a good attacking player and fans were excited to see him arrive with the sort of talent he possesses in the final third.

He’s a player of considerable pace and will bring an extra dimension to the Blues’ attack when he does return with it looking as though that date won’t be far away now.

