The transfer window shut earlier this month but clubs can still take advantage of the free agent market.

33-year-old Montserrat international Lyle Taylor is one of the players who was left without a team when he was released from Nottingham Forest this summer. His next move will likely come soon, as sides can no longer purchase players, so will need to assess the free agents available to them if reinforcements are required.

Taylor struggled at the start of his career, staying nowhere for more than a year at a time. He then moved from Bournemouth to Falkirk, and exploded.

His single season in Scotland saw him strike 29 times in 46 matches and earn a move to Sheffield United. Subsequent stints at Scunthorpe United and Wimbledon preceded Taylor's transfer to Charlton, and eventually Forest.

He never quite hit the heights expected in Nottingham, only scoring eight during his 61 appearances.

Where does Carlton Palmer think Lyle Taylor will go?

Ex-England international, Carlton Palmer has told Football League World which club should go in for Taylor now that he is a free agent.

He said: "Lyle Taylor is another player who is still without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest. He is attracting a lot of attention from various Championship and League One clubs.

"I think that a return to Birmingham City would be a good move for him. John Eustace is in the market for a striker, and the 33-year-old could fit the bill."

Palmer added: "He had a loan spell at Birmingham in 2022, scoring five goals in 14 games. It could be a win-win for Birmingham City and the player."

How has Birmingham City's transfer business been so far?

Many have hailed Birmingham City as the winners of the Championship transfer window, thanks to a number of shrewd signings that could see them skyrocket up the table.

The Blues strengthened in most areas of the pitch, as 12 new faces entered the Second City side. Marquee signings included: Jay Stansfield on loan from Fulham, former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson, left-back Lee Buchanan and ex-Bournemouth star Sikiri Dembele.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Should Lyle Taylor join Birmingham City?

Birmingham have enjoyed a fantastic start to their 13th successive season in the Championship and looked to have made significant progress.

The Blues sit fourth after five second tier matches and are showing no signs of slowing down. Their curtain-raiser in Swansea saw Eustace's side take a point, and the same scoreline saw them earn another at home to Millwall in their latest encounter.

In between, there have been three consecutive victories. A shock 1-0 triumph against Leeds United was followed by a win at Ashton Gate, and a scalping of Plymouth Argyle at St Andrews.

Despite the loan acquisition of Stansfield and the permanent captures of other attackers, Taylor could add some much-needed depth to the Birmingham strike force once again. He is already familiar with the club following his 2022 loan spell, so would take less time to adapt.

He certainly is not a long-term prospect, but if City want to push for promotion, then this free reinforcement could be exactly what they need.