Return date emerges for Derby County’s missing man

Derby County summer signing Krystian Bielik has revealed he will be ready to play in October, having been missing since the start of the year due to injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a nasty ACL injury against Tottenham Hotspur U23s in January and had to undergo surgery to fix the issue.

Bielik, who joined the Rams for a reported fee of £9.5 million in the summer, made 21 appearances for Phillip Cocu’s side in the first half of the season, despite the fact he had struggled with calf and hip problems.

His rehabilitation programme is well underway and, speaking to Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy, the Arsenal academy product revealed he was aiming to be back near the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

He said: “I think I will be ready to play in October. I have a return plan set up and it is fully implemented. The most important thing is that we are not in a hurry, time is not chasing us and Derby’s medical staff will not let me on the field too soon.”

Bielik added: “The conclusion is simple: two or three months of waiting are worth it. So since I underwent surgery on February 6, I should be back on the pitch in October.”

The 23-year-old is capable of playing in midfield or in the defensive line but it appears his coach was intending to use him alongside Wayne Rooney in the centre of the park.

The Poland international revealed that the duo were set to form a midfield partnership before he suffered his injury.

His absence has allowed Max Bird a chance to impress and the 19-year-old has been a key man in helping the Rams to move to within just five points of the play-offs.

The 15-question Derby County higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Were Roy McFarland's apps higher than Jack Parry's? Higher Lower

The Verdict

Bielik’s injury was a really unfortunate one for both the player and the club as it looked as though he was beginning to find his feet at Pride Park.

The 23-year-old appears confident of returning to the pitch in October which is great news for the Rams and will give them a real boost a few months into the 2020/21 campaign.

It is going to be very interesting to see how Cocu looks to use him, particularly if Bird is still at the club.