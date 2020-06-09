Result emerges from EFL vote that could prove key to end-of-season hopes of Coventry, Sunderland and others

The majority of the 71 clubs in the Football League have voted in favour of the EFL’s end-of-season framework in a meeting today, according to Sky Sports.

That decision means it looks increasingly likely that Coventry City will be promoted as League One champions and that Sunderland will face another season in the third tier of English football.

It has been nearly three months since English football was brought to a halt and in a crunch meeting today, EFL clubs voted on regulations concerning how the season should be concluded if it cannot be finished on the pitch.

According to Sky Sports, the majority of clubs have voted in favour of the framework put forward by the EFL.

That means that the season can be curtailed if at least 51% of sides in a division vote in favour of it.

If that happens, the final placings will now be decided by unweighted PPG, promotion and relegation will be retained, and play-offs will be played but not extended past four teams.

It is understood that League One sides are set to meet at 3pm today to decide whether or not to curtail the season.

The majority of clubs in the English third tier are expected to vote in favour of curtailment, which will be mean Coventry are named champions and Sunderland’s promotion hopes are over.

The Verdict

This looks a huge blow for Sunderland. League One sides are expected to vote in favour of curtailing the season this afternoon and under the framework that EFL clubs voted in this morning, the Black Cats will finish eighth and fall short of the play-offs.

The result of the vote this afternoon may be different but it is looking increasingly likely that the North East club will face another season in the third tier.

On the other hand, it looks increasingly likely that Coventry will be named League One champions and secure promotion to the Championship, which would be huge for the Sky Blues.

We now await the results of this afternoon’s vote.