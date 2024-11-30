This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The proposed sale of Sheffield United to American investor Steve Rosen has hit its latest setbacks.

Completion of the takeover will now have to wait until December and possibly beyond.

The news was initially welcomed by many fans of the South Yorkshire club, as one source claims the Blades has been 'stuck in limbo' during the tenure of current owner, Prince Abdullah.

With two Premier League promotions, each resulting in subsequent bottom-place finishes in that time, it is felt that Abdullah's financial backing, while clearly helpful in the Championship, is simply not enough to truly compete in the top flight.

Sheffield United - League fortunes under Prince Abdullah Season League Position Status 2018-19 Championship 2nd Promoted 2019-20 Premier League 9th 2020-21 Premier League 20th Relegated 2021-22 Championship 5th 2022-23 Championship 2nd Promoted 2023-24 Premier League 20th Relegated

With the takeover hitting continued delays and the Blades pushing for automatic promotion, it is undoubtedly frustrating for supporters, who have been left wondering who, if anyone, is going to provide a transfer budget in this crucial January window.

Communication is key as Sheffield United takeover hits delays

We asked our Sheffield United FLW fan pundit, Jimmy of Blades Ramble, whether he thinks the new owners risk starting on the wrong foot with Blades supporters, providing things aren't sorted soon.

He said: "We don't know what the reason is for the delay, so the only danger that they're in currently is speculation running rife.

"It's nothing that an explanation upon completion wouldn't resolve, so I think the concern in the fan base at the minute is due to the unknown, and if it was known, it would put a lot of minds to rest.

"But by the same token, being in the dark as a fan base, we don't know whether the new owners are going to come in or not. We don't know whether this takeover will ever be complete and that is causing maybe a bit of unrest but definitely uncertainty.

"One thing I would say is Prince Abdullah is selling, or has at least proposed he is selling, because he cannot push us to the next level once we are a Premier League team, and that has been his stance from the get-go.

"What that doesn't mean, however, is that the incoming owners definitely can push us on. So, I don't want people to think that this takeover is make or break for Sheffield United getting to the next level, because like with every new takeover, you just don't know what you're getting.

"Obviously, we hope for the best. But, we genuinely don't know what direction we'll go in under new ownership."

Rosen's financial muscle remains to be seen

With Brammall Lane hosting League One football as recently as 2017, supporters will know that their current level of footballing existence, while not necessarily aspirational, is not guaranteed in the slightest.

Blades fans will hope that the all-important deal can be fully completed before the turn of the new year, if not only to understand the scope of Rosen and co's intentions and financial firepower.