Respected reporter reveals why West Brom star might have played last game for club

The twiddling of thumbs for football fans enters a new week, as the global pandemic continues and supporters of all clubs long to see their sides back in action with the season still on hiatus.

Of course, some perhaps want to see their teams back in action more than others and one set of supporters that would fall into that group is those at West Brom.

The Baggies will be wishing for the season to resume so that they can seal their return to the Premier League, whilst a lack of resumption could also spell the end for Chris Brunt’s career at the club in what would be a very unsatisfactory ending.

The versatile Brunt has become a modern-day Baggies hero thanks to his commitment to the cause but he is out of contract at the end of the season and, according to respected Albion reporter Steve Madeley for the Athletic, he might have played his last game for the club if the season is not picked up again.

In a Q&A for the publication, he revealed:

“Chris Brunt is the highest-profile out-of-contract player and it would be sad to think he has played his final game for the club after such a great career. If the season doesn’t restart, he almost certainly has.”

The Verdict

Albion fans will want to be able to say goodbye to Brunt properly by way of him playing some part in earning promotion to the Premier League.

Seeing a servant to a club like the Baggies bow out with no real celebration doesn’t seem right and, in that regard, you’d hope that the season can be restarted rather than binned.