“Resistance will be tested” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Coventry’s chances of keeping hold of Fulham and Middlesbrough target

Coventry City will be hoping that they can continue their steady rise up the Championship table when the new second-tier campaign gets underway at the end of July.

Finishing 16th during their return to the division during the 2020/21 campaign, and 12th last time out, they will undoubtedly be setting their sights on challenging for a play-off spot.

Given the quality within the squad, interest has already surfaced in some of their talented individuals, with Viktor Gyokeres emerging as a man in demand.

When asked if he could see Gyokeres departing this summer, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “I’m sure Mark Robins will be looking to add to his squad, not looking to sell any players.

“But again, at the end of the day, if somebody came in with a 15 million offer or 18 million, I’m sure Coventry resistance will be tested.”

The verdict

Gyokeres enjoyed an excellent season within the Coventry front line last season, showing glimpses of pure excellence during the campaign.

Displaying his knack for scoring goals, as well as excellent link-up play and levels of physicality, he is certainly someone who could play a big part in the future at the Coventry Building Society Arena and grow with the ambitions of the club.

However, it is likely that interest will continue to mount in the 23-year-old, with his ceiling proving to be exceptionally high.

Coventry have several integral individuals at the club who could continue to attract the transfer interest of many as the summer window picks up pace.