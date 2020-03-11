Currently sitting in the comfortable surroundings of 17th place in the Championship standings, most if not all of the Birmingham City faithful will be certain of their club playing second division football once again next season.

After a slow start to the season under Pep Clotet, the Blues are finally finding some consistency as they seek to make a late push for the play-off places with just under 10 games to go this season.

Various players have come to the fore for the Midlands club this term with the most notable of which being Scott Hogan and Jude Bellingham, with both players having led by example in what has been a largely non-eventful campaign for the St Andrew’s club.

QUIZ: Can you identify these 15 Birmingham City players purely based on their date of birth and birthplace? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who is this? 26th June 1990 - Dalfsen, Netherlands Maikel Kieftenbeld Jeremie Bela Geraldo Bajrami Ivan Sunjic

Given that the season is slowly drawing to a close, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Tilton Alliance group on Facebook for their opinion on what has been the club’s biggest strength this season, thus prompting a wide array of responses from the Blues faithful.

Here, we take a look at the best responses given by Birmingham supporters on the subject via social media today.

Andrew Stevenson: Our defence. We win everything in the air at the back, and we defend strong and as a collective when we dig in to see games out.

Lewis Hill: Hogan.

Debbie Usher: Lee Camp – he was dropped but then came back fighting.

Andrew Barrie: I don’t think we’ve had a consistent strength this season. We’ve defended well at times, we’ve attacked well at times and Lee Camp is solid in goal now, but he wasn’t before.

Chris Bowcott: Resilience.

Reece Page: Our full backs, Pedersen gets all the praise but Colin has six assists this season which in itself deserves more recognition.

Jack Bagshaw: Not going down.

Gavin Lacey: Watching Villa fall towards relegation.

George King: Jude Bellingham.