‘Resign’, ‘Get rid’ – These Middlesbrough fans slam key figure after heavy defeat

Middlesbrough endured a torrid afternoon back in Championship action as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Swansea City at the Riverside.

Jonathan Woodgate’s men went into the game just two points above the relegation zone and would have hoped to give themselves some breathing space ahead of rivals Hull and Charlton facing each other today.

However, Boro were abysmal from the off, with two goals from Rhian Brewster and an Andre Ayew penalty putting the Welsh side three up after just 34 minutes. And, there was no real sign of a comeback on the cards, as Boro were toothless going forward, registering just a single shot on target.

As you would expect, the performance infuriated the fans, with many putting the blame firmly at the feet of Woodgate who had been under pressure from the support before the lockdown.

With Boro in a fight to stay in the Championship, there are genuine concerns that the former player won’t be able to keep the team in the league. Here we look at some of the comments about the boss following the loss…

Time to get rid of Woodgate. Had enough now — Kenna (@kenna32) June 20, 2020

The question for Woodgate is what’s more important his ego or Middlesbrough Football Club staying up? If he is the fan he says he is, he’d walk away now and give the club a chance of staying up! — Chris Pearson (@Boro_Brick_Road) June 20, 2020

Remember when we all laughed at Sunderland? Not so funny now is it? Embarrassing to say the least Woodgate get gone — anthony townsend (@townsend1979) June 20, 2020

Lost that game as soon as the teams were announced. We all knew it but Woodgate. We are in BIG trouble. — Oliver Drake (@123ollie123) June 20, 2020

I don't want to hear a single word about us being better in the second half. We've had 5 different strikers on the pitch today and managed 0 shots on target. Woodgate out. — Eojsewob (@EojSewob) June 20, 2020

If Woodgate had a shred of self-respect he’d resign this afternoon #UTB — Mark Huddlestone (@Moskiman) June 20, 2020

Footballers have peaks, so do chairmans. Steve Gibson has run this club terribly last 3 years, Gibson and Woodgate out. — Matthew Strachan (@MattStrachan89) June 20, 2020