Middlesbrough

‘Resign’, ‘Get rid’ – These Middlesbrough fans slam key figure after heavy defeat

Published

2 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough endured a torrid afternoon back in Championship action as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Swansea City at the Riverside.

Jonathan Woodgate’s men went into the game just two points above the relegation zone and would have hoped to give themselves some breathing space ahead of rivals Hull and Charlton facing each other today.

However, Boro were abysmal from the off, with two goals from Rhian Brewster and an Andre Ayew penalty putting the Welsh side three up after just 34 minutes. And, there was no real sign of a comeback on the cards, as Boro were toothless going forward, registering just a single shot on target.

As you would expect, the performance infuriated the fans, with many putting the blame firmly at the feet of Woodgate who had been under pressure from the support before the lockdown.

With Boro in a fight to stay in the Championship, there are genuine concerns that the former player won’t be able to keep the team in the league. Here we look at some of the comments about the boss following the loss…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Resign’, ‘Get rid’ – These Middlesbrough fans slam key figure after heavy defeat

