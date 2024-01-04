Highlights Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell wants to leave the club on loan in January to find regular playing time.

The 21-year-old center-back has struggled to break into the first team consistently under manager Daniel Farke.

While Cresswell could attract interest from other clubs, it may create unnecessary work for Leeds' recruitment team in the short January transfer window.

Charlie Cresswell has scarcely been utilised by Daniel Farke at Leeds United, and the centre-back is reportedly keen to depart the club in January in search of regular game time.

That's according to reports in the Sunday Mirror that Cresswell is seeking first-team football and wishes to go out on loan this January.

After developing during a loan stint with Millwall, the 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since they were relegated to the Championship, but he has struggled to break into Farke's plans consistently.

He penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027, but since then, Cresswell has started just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties for Leeds. His last game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th.

The centre-back has found himself way down the pecking order, with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon starting the majority of games, and Liam Cooper the main deputy in their absence, meaning Cresswell has only been named amongst the substitutes three times in recent months.

He failed to come off the bench in either game against Bristol City or Plymouth Argyle, and was an unused substitute against West Brom recently, too. However, unsurprisingly, the player has now made it clear to Farke that his preference would be to go out on loan in the second half of the campaign.

Charlie Cresswell's career stats - as of 04/01/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United* 13 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 England U-21 14 1 1

Farke revealed in a post-match press conference recently that Cresswell has the option to stay should he wish to. Speaking via Phil Hay, Farke said: "Charlie's a proud player. It's up to him if he wants to take this challenge."

Charlie Cresswell is right to want to leave

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that Cresswell rightly wishes to play more, but is not keen on the idea of allowing him to leave to create extra work within the transfer window.

He said: "I think Cresswell is well within his rights to be looking to leave the club this month, as he is better than being fourth choice in the Championship.

"The truth is, any defender coming in would be fourth choice for us, given the form of our starting pair, and that our third choice is the club captain.

"I do think that Farke doesn't really trust Cresswell for anything other than defending a lead late on in games, because that's when we've seen a lot of his substitute appearances.

"He is better than that sort of limited involvement. My only reservation with allowing Cresswell to leave is that he would need replacing.

"That's another priority on top of a left-back, a creative midfielder, and whatever else somebody might think that we need during this window."

Leeds should keep hold of Charlie Cresswell in January

Cresswell proved with the Lions last season that he is capable of starting games in the second tier, and should have plenty of suitors in January if he pushes to move.

However, Smith's observation is correct that in a short transfer window in the middle of a season it would be creating work for Leeds' recruitment team unnecessarily.

The best thing for Cresswell's development is regular game time, but it is perhaps a situation to reassess again in the summer, if Farke and co. are worried that their defensive options are thin on the ground as it is.