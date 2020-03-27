Reputable journalist discusses prospect of high-profile summer exit at Leeds United

It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see Kiko Casilla move on from Leeds United this summer, according to Beren Cross of Leeds Live.

The stopper is currently in the middle of a lengthy suspension after being charged after claims of racially-aggravated abuse towards Jonathan Leko were found to be true on the balance of probability.

Casilla has vehemently denied the claims, however the Whites have since confirmed that they acknowledge the charges and released a statement on the matter on their official website.

The goalkeeper was handed an eight-match ban and a substantial fine – not to mention having his character questioned by those both inside and out of Elland Road.

This has led to speculation that he could be moved on in the summer, and according to the Leeds Live writer, it would hardly be a surprise if he did.

Writing for Leeds Live about why Kiko Casilla should be sold this summer, Cross said: “Ever since The Football Association published its written reasons for banning the goalkeeper, this one has looked more and more likely.

“Casilla has only been in the UK for 14 months and you don’t sense he would take much convincing to see out the rest of his career in Spain.

“Had the club’s highest earner been performing consistently as the best stopper in the Championship it may have proved a harder sell, but he simply hasn’t got to that level enough to justify a Premier League berth.”

The verdict

It’s certainly set to be a pivotal summer for Kiko Casilla.

His guilty verdict has certainly cast a shadow on his reputation among many supporters, and it may be the case that the club look to move him on as a result.

Of course he’s a stopper with immense quality, but based on his displays for Leeds United in the second tier he’s certainly not irreplaceable.

With Illan Meslier almost certain to pen a permanent move to Elland Road, it may be the case that he’s the man seen as the heir to the number one jersey.

