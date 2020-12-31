Reputable journalist details Sunderland’s stance on 34-y/o winger as January transfer window looms

Aiden McGeady is expected to stay and fight for his future at Sunderland, according to Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo.

The experienced winger is at a real crossroads in his Black Cats’ career as he faces a decision over what is in store for him.

McGeady had spent a year in the wilderness at the Stadium Of Light after falling out of favour under Phil Parkinson, before a dramatic U-turn in the autumn saw him reintegrated with the first team squad.

Since then the 34-year-old has come back into the first team under Lee Johnson where he has scored one goal and one assist in two appearances.

With his contract due to expire in the summer it seems that January is Sunderland’s last chance to offload the player, but according to Smith it seems that he’s likely to be a part of the League One side’s plans during the second half of the season

Writing for the Sunderland Echo, Smith said: “Lee Johnson has been effusive in his praise of his winger since arriving, and recently even hinted that he still has the technical quality to make an impact in the second tier.

“It’s up to McGeady to prove that over the next six months after a prolonged spell on the sidelines, as the club will have a decision to make on a player who is currently one of their bigger earners.”

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The Verdict

Aiden McGeady could have a big role to play for Sunderland.

The winger has the ability to be an absolute game-changer for the Black Cats in the second half of the season as the club look to push themselves back into play-off contention.

If he can do that then he may well earn himself another deal, but if not then at least he’ll leave with the blessing of the club.