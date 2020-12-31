Reputable journalist details Nottingham Forest transfer dilemma as Premier League ace’s future hangs in balance

Nottingham Forest face a real dilemma regarding Anthony Knockaert’s immediate future, according to Sarah Clapson.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at the City Ground from Premier League side Brighton but has struggled to show the sort of consistency that many expected from him.

While Knockaert has made 15 appearances for Chris Hughton’s side, he has scored just one goal in that time and provided one assist for his teammates.

With funds at a premium it seems that Forest have a decision to make regarding the winger’s future, with Hughton deciding whether to keep him at the club or send him back to the South Coast.

According to Clapson, Forest also have the option to make the deal permanent but should keep him on loan as they look to get a more consistent tune out of the talented star.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Clapson said: “He’s not managed to show his quality too often, but he’s shown it’s there at times.

“He’s a really good player. On his day he can make such a difference. It’s a pretty big decision whether they try to keep him or not.

“He’s got one more game. Forest have the option to buy.

“It depends how much Fulham want and if there’s any other suitors. He’s said he’d like to stay if he can.

“There’s a lot more to come from him if Forest can keep him.”

Clapson added: “The best option is to extend his loan until the summer and review it. If he has a storming second half of the season it’s a different situation.

“The spanner in the works could be if someone wants to pay big bucks for him in January.”

Who was the Nottingham Forest manager when each of these 15 Forest moments happened?

1 of 15 Who was Nottingham Forest manager when the club finished sixth in 2010? Billy Davies Dougie Freedman Paul Hart Colin Calderwood

The Verdict

Anthony Knockaert still has plenty to offer.

There’s no doubt that he’s among the most talented players in the Nottingham Forest squad and he could play a massive part in helping the team to move up the table this term.

Chris Hughton needs to build the team around the 29-year-old and if he does then it won’t be long until they start picking up points.