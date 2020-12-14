Reputable journalist details Nottingham Forest stance as questions emerge over Chris Hughton’s position

Chris Hughton’s position is not under any immediate pressure despite Nottingham Forest’s poor form, according to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

Forerst have endured a poor campaign so far and find themselves sitting perilously close to the relegation zone after 21 matches.

While Hughton has picked up some key wins since joining the club at the start of October, the Reds are on a run of six matches without a victory in the Championship which has left supporters feeling anxious.

But while Taylor can’t deny that Hughton needs to improve results quickly, he believes that the issues being faced were hanging around the City Ground long before the former Brighton boss took charge.

Discussing Hughton’s position with The Athletic, Taylor said: “You don’t get the sense that his job is in immediate peril. He has only been in charge for 14 games.

“His record (W3, D4, L7) will need to improve but is it his mess he is attempting to tidy up? He hasn’t created many of the problems he is now dealing with, even if it is very much his job to fix them.

“Of the 14 new signings, he was responsible for one, in Anthony Knockaert, who has been one of few players to provide any creative spark.

“Forest is a mess; it is in danger of becoming a basketcase of a club.

“All that Hughton can focus on is finding a way to get the best out of the group of players he has inherited, while perhaps looking to add two or three new additions in January. But moving players out will be equally important — and probably twice as hard.

“Hughton should not be shielded from criticism because of any of this. Ultimately the buck still stops with him, when it comes to results.

“There are a lot of things that need to change at Forest but, for now, I would personally say that the manager is not one of them.

“There has been too much of that already. This is why we are where we are now. Because with every change of manager, comes a new raft of signings.

“Right now, my concern would be that changing managers again would only add to that sense of chaos.”

The Verdict

The challenge facing Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest is massive.

While there’s a feeling that the club should be performing better, there’s precious little room for manoeuvre after a massive summer in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen what the club will do as the January window beckons, but something has to change if they’re to avoid being the latest big club to be dragged into a relegation battle.