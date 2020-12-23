Reputable journalist details key Sheffield Wednesday boost as January transfer window looms

Tony Pulis will have money to spend as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for the January transfer window, according to Dom Howson.

The Owls have endured a torrid start to the new season and find themselves sitting in 23rd position in the Championship as we move towards the festive period.

Since appointing Pulis the South Yorkshire club have picked up just one victory – a tally that the club will surely be looking to improve in the second half of the season.

Pulis has made no secret of his desire to strengthen the squad, and according to Howson of Yorkshire Live, he’ll be looking towards both permanent and loan signings to bolster his ranks.

Writing in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Howson said: “I’m expecting Pulis to be given some funds to play with.

“The chairman has always financially backed his managers. I can see the loan market also being important to Wednesday.

“Pulis is well-connected and I’m sure he will be looking at using his contacts to make a few shrewd loan additions.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are under real pressure to have a good January transfer window.

Things are looking bleak for the club at present as a relegation battle appears to be increasingly likely as the weeks go by.

The Owls need new players if they’re to start picking up results, and Pulis will be delighted if he does in fact have money to spend on new players.