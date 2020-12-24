Reputable journalist delivers Sunderland takeover update that supporters will surely love

Sunderland’s takeover is moving closer to completion, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The Black Cats are thought to be closing in on a deal that will see Stewart Donald sell the bulk of his shares and reduce his stake in the club to just 15%.

That deal will see a consortium led by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and minority shareholder Juan Sartori take on a majority share in the club and take on the day-t0-day running of the club.

It seems that the final sign-off on the deal could be on the way but there still seems to be several issues to iron out.

One man who has been following the deal closely is Nixon who has hinted that a deal could be coming very soon.

Closer … working on the numbers. https://t.co/14rvoYjH4d — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 23, 2020

It looks positive that it will happen. Wouldn’t want to put a time on it. https://t.co/UK5vlNORov — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 23, 2020

Asked if the deal was close, Nixon said: “Closer, working on the numbers.

“It looks positive that it will happen. Wouldn’t want to put a time on it.”

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The Verdict

This is a deal that looks increasingly likely to go through.

Sunderland supporters have endured a torrid couple of years and they’ll be delighted at the prospect of a fresh start under a new regime.

But that doesn’t mean that the pressure won’t be there.

The Black Cats are under real financial pressure to secure promotion to the Championship, but find themselves way off the pace at present.

That’s why things need to be decided quickly so that the club can put things in place to really kick on between now and the end of the season.