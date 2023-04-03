Bolton Wanderers stormed to an impressive EFL Trophy final win over Plymouth Argyle at Wembley, winning 4-0 to lift this season's Papa John's Trophy.

It was a routine afternoon for Bolton, who essentially had the game wrapped up within the opening 10 minutes.

Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles fired Bolton into an early 2-0 lead, putting one hand on the trophy under the Wembley arch. Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones made sure of the result for Ian Evatt's side shortly after the hour.

Sam Cosgrove flashpoint in Bolton 4-0 Plymouth

It was a disappointing afternoon for Plymouth and Steven Schumacher, who failed to transfer some of their League One dominance in the cup against Bolton.

There was quite a controversial flashpoint towards the end of the game, too, as Sam Cosgrove produced a lunging challenge on Eoin Toal. A yellow card was produced, but footage (via @bwfc714) showed how that should have been red after Toal had been forced off.

That account was not the only person on Twitter that was disappointed by the tackle, from both Bolton and Plymouth supporters.

There was also reaction from neutrals regarding the incident. Again, there was a lot of disgust.

Others pointed out how Danny Mayor was also fortunate not to receive a red card for a tackle on Josh Sheehan in the first-half, before Cosgrove replaced him at half-time.