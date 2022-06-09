“Represents fantastic value” – West Ham United emerge as suitors for Huddersfield Town star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United have emerged as one of several Premier League clubs holding an interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

As per the Huddersfield Daily Examiner (print edition, 9th June, back page), the Hammers, along with Southampton and Crystal Palace, are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

It is believed that the midfielder has a £12 million pounds release clause in his contract.

O’Brien appeared 50 times in all competitions for the Terriers in 2021/22, helping them to reach the Championship play-off final.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on O’Brien being linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Billy Mulley

West Ham typically make good use of the EFL market, with Lewis O’Brien one of the finest players the Championship has to offer at the moment.

The Hammers need to bolster competition levels within the squad, and whilst it is difficult to say that he would go in and see regular minutes, he is someone who would be able to adapt if required.

He would also represent an investment opportunity, with the midfielder still just 23 years of age and could continue on this upward trajectory at an ambitious club like West Ham.

O’Brien deserves to have all the higher level interest he is receiving at the moment, with the young midfielder’s relentlessness, technical ability and intelligence all combining to make a fine player with an excellent future ahead of him.

West Ham need to add to their squad and they could do far worse than adding a player like O’Brien.

Ned Holmes

Patience is going to be needed but Lewis O’Brien could prove a smart addition to the West Ham squad.

Their lack of depth was a serious issue last season so even if Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek stay, David Moyes should look to bolster his options in the centre of the park.

That makes O’Brien a great option as he should get time to adjust to life in the Premier League.

The tenacious midfielder has been fantastic for Huddersfield this season and is more than deserving of a chance in the top flight.

Landing him for £12 million represents fantastic value, in my eyes, and the London Stadium could be an ideal location given the players ahead of him.

George Dagless

It could be described as what’s becoming a typical West Ham move.

The Irons have clearly turned to the EFL in recent years to sign players and Jarrod Bowen is obviously the best example of the success they can get in doing so.

Said Benrahma is another player that obviously went for and O’Brien could be the latest to trade the EFL for East London.

I think he’s a really good player and deserves a shot in the Premier League as early as next season, so let’s see if the Hammers can get him.