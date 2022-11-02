Reports reveal transfer agreement for Sheffield United loanee

Reda Khadra has come under the spotlight after he was substituted after just 33 minutes in Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Bristol City.

The moment came after Khadra threw his arms into the air after defender Chris Basham failed to find him with a pass after the Germany under-21 international broke free from his marker.

James McAtee replaced Khadra in what looked like a tactical reshuffle with Iliman Ndiaye.

Heckingbottom did insist that it wasn’t a reflection of Khadra’s performance with the decision justifying itself with Ndiaye scoring what proved to be the winner just after half-time.

It did leave Khadra “extremely disappointed” according to Heckingbottom who told press after the game: “The change was tactical, I got the shape wrong.

“We couldn’t start with a three-man midfield because we didn’t have Tommy Doyle (due to a calf injury) and there was no way John Fleck was lasting the game.

“I have spoken to Reda and he is desperately disappointed. I’ll have another one later, too. It is not nice. But this was not a reflection on Reda’s performance.”

It was also revealed by The Athletic that Khadra has an agreement in his loan deal to make it permanent if the Blades win promotion and he makes a set number of appearances.

The number of appearances Khadra would have to make is yet to be known, but the Brighton loanee has only started four games so far this season, and made seven appearances off the bench.

This comes after Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson admitted after their defeat to Sheffield United that the Robins tried to sign the young attacker. He then followed up by saying: “I don’t think it was about us, it was about a player who has been a huge disappointment since he’s been there.”

It’s quite a brutal assessment from an experienced manager on the youngster’s spell in Yorkshire so far, but it should almost certainly serve as motivation for Khadra to kick on, along with the setback of being substituted in the first half.

The Verdict

Khadra has shown sparks of what he’s capable of but nowhere near consistent enough.

The level of consistency he needs to show as well hasn’t been good enough for a team who are competing for promotion, or even trying to get into the top six.

He will of course know this but there have also been times where Heckingbottom could have thrown him into a game to produce a spark. The Coventry defeat is one game in particular that was crying out for Khadra and that trust works both ways.

Khadra needs to know he has the managers trust, but Heckingbottom needs to know he can trust his player and until Khadra starts to produce in the time he has on the pitch, this situation will not improve.