Reports on continent link Watford with move for midfielder

Watford remain interested in Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets, according to Mundo Deportivo – via Sport Witness.

The Hornets have been looking to keep their squad together as much as possible in this transfer window whilst also adding to it and it could be the case that Busquets is one of the latest to arrive at the club.

Reports in Spain seem to think that is the case, at least, with Barcelona willing to let the 21-year-old leave and move onto pastures new.

Watford, of course, have a glut of options in their squad right now but in the final weeks of the window it perhaps seems plausible that not all of them will remain come the day after deadline day.

Whether Busquets arrives as a replacement, though, remains to be seen.

The Verdict

These reports are coming from the Spanish press right now so it’ll be interesting to see how and if this develops into more in the coming weeks.

Clearly, they will be across matters at Barcelona at the moment with Ronald Koeman taking charge of the Catalan giants and it sounds like they’re willing to let Busquets go.

A holding midfielder, if someone like Etienne Capoue leaves this summer perhaps an opening in midfield will be presenting itself for him.