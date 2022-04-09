Reports cast doubt on Chris Kirchner’s Derby takeover

The Daily Mail has reported that Chris Kirchner’s takeover of Derby County could be in doubt after failing to prove source of funding while interested in Preston North End.

Craig Hope has revealed that Kirchner was unable to provide source of funding for the Preston takeover in addition to failing to produce his own business plan for the club which has cast doubts on his takeover attempts of Derby.

The American investor has been chosen as the preferred bidder for Derby and has entered a period of exclusivity which expires on May 7, the final day of the Championship season.

It has been reported that the club will run out of money on May 7 which could impact the immediate future of the club should Kirchner’s takeover fall through.

Preston dismissed Kirchner as a viable buyer last month after entering a period of exclusivity with them with the 34-year-old reportedly attempting to knock millions off the price before the March 31 deadline.

He then turned his attentions to Derby once again after pulling out of contention in December after growing frustrated at the progress made by Quantuma, the administrators for Derby, leading to these fresh concerns around the takeover of the club.

The Verdict

It’s been a worrying, precarious time for Derby fans for a while. But now, it’s getting close to the point that the club needs to find a buyer to be able to survive in the long term.

Ensuring a takeover is done is important, but it’s also important to ensure the club ends up in the right hands. These are just reports, and the proof will be in the pudding should Kirchner satisfy Quantuma and the EFL.

There’s a long way to go for Derby and Kirchner and this is merely the first step for both parties in securing their long term future.