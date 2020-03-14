Reporter weighs in on Cardiff City’s chances of reaching agreement for Wolves loanee

WalesOnline reporter Glen Williams has discussed the form of Dion Sanderson at Cardiff City and given his input into the chances of a potential permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wednesfield-born defender Sanderson joined Wolves in 2007 as a youngster and developed through the club’s various youth sides before making his first-team debut in 2019 – playing against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

Having made his debut, Sanderson’s immediate future with the Premier League club looked impressive – going on tour with them to China, where he played a part in their Premier League Asia Trophy win over Manchester City.

After signing a contract extension last summer, Sanderson had been expected to play a part in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Molineux – but playing time was hard to come by during the first six months of the season, resulting in a loan move to Cardiff.

After joining the Welsh side on a six-month loan deal in January, Sanderson has impressed for the Bluebirds – making three appearances so far and contributing one assist.

Originally hauled in by Neil Harris to add back-up for Jazz Richards, Sanderson has forced his way into the starting eleven – and Williams has revealed how impressed he has been with the defender.

“I think he is a top, top young talent who I am sure will go on to have an excellent career in the game,” Williams told Birmingham LIVE.

“He has brought a real dynamism to the team and has linked up incredibly well with fellow loan signing Albert Adomah.

“He is not the finished article, not by any stretch, but the signs are encouraging.

“Harris has waxed lyrical about him. He called his debut ‘outstanding’ and has only had positive things to say about him.

“He is very much a Neil Harris-type player.

“The manager has been given a remit to reduce the average age of the squad and Sanderson certainly fits the bill.

“I believe Cardiff would like to sign him permanently but they know he is at a very, very good club in Wolves.

“There is no doubting he would enhance this Cardiff City squad.”

The Verdict

It will be extremely hard for Cardiff to secure a permanent deal for Sanderson, given that he only signed a new deal at Wolves last summer – but a loan extension could be agreed.

Neil Harris’ obvious admiration for the versatile defender is great to learn, and Cardiff fans will be hoping their manager can tempt Wolves to agree a further loan.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this situation develops as we head into the summer transfer window.