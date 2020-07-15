Reporter suggests surprising Sheffield Wednesday window could be on the way

Sheffield Wednesday could have a bit of money to spend on players this summer transfer window, as per an update from journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The Owls are set for a mid-table finish in the Sky Bet Championship, though they do have a bit of a cloud hanging over them in terms of a potential points deduction that could skew where they actually end up in the standings.

However, they have maintained their innocence throughout that particular case and it looks as though they are planning for a few changes in the summer window in terms of their squad.

Indeed, interacting with fans on Twitter, Nixon revealed that they are looking to buy multiple players in the summer and that they have a bit of money to spend:

Looking to buy a couple … which took me by surprise. https://t.co/LEZ2KmkEAM — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 15, 2020

The Verdict

This could well be a bit of a surprise for Owls fans given that a lot has been made about the club perhaps needing to tighten their belts financially.

They have always been confident of being found innocent of their current EFL charge, of course, so perhaps that is why they feel they’ll be in the Championship next year and able to bring in some players, though it remains to be seen, of course, what is exactly going to happen with the club.