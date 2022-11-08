Reporter shares glowing verdict of Sunderland talent as Tottenham and Brentford circle

Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford are currently keeping an eye on Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin, as per a report from The Sun.

The 20-year-old has emerged as an integral starter at The Stadium of Light during the opening stages of this Championship campaign, and when he has been fit, he has started.

Born in Ireland, Cirkin moved to England aged three and progressed through the academy ranks at Spurs, however, the Black Cats secured his permanent transfer in the summer of 2021.

With Tottenham back in for the defender, and Brentford also involved in his pursuit, Keith Downie told Football League World: “I’ve watched him a few times and he looks very good. A very good player.

“He scored and set one up the other week and I think it was his first or second match back from injury. He just looked excellent.

“He looks like he’s got a bit of everything actually. He’s got real bravery but he is really good on the ball as well.”

The verdict

Cirkin has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, adapting to the rigours of life in the second tier seamlessly.

An excellent carrier of possession, Cirkin has also been made to show his versatility, starting the campaign operating on the left side of a back three, whilst he has been deployed as a wing-back and a left-back.

Still just 20 years old, the future is very bright for the young defender and he will be hoping to continue on this upward trajectory.

It is no surprise that interest from the Premier League has surfaced, what will be interesting is whether or not a bid will be made when January comes around.