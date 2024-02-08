Highlights Alex McCarthy has been told he's Southampton's third-choice goalkeeper.

Joe Lumley is now the second choice, with McCarthy falling down the pecking order.

McCarthy's high wage means the Saints could have benefitted from offloading him in January.

Alex McCarthy has been told that he's only Southampton's third-choice goalkeeper now, according to Alex Crook who told Give Me Sport.

McCarthy looked to be in contention to win a decent amount of game time during the 2023/24 campaign, with a new manager coming in and with that, the former England international having a fresh chance to impress.

Considering the experience he has under his belt, he could have been an excellent starting option on the south coast, but Martin has chosen Bazunu consistently.

In a further blow for McCarthy, Joe Lumley came in during the summer, providing extra competition for a starting spot at St Mary's.

Lumley played regularly for Reading in the Championship last term and impressed many Royals supporters, so it was unclear where McCarthy was going to be in the pecking order.

Unfortunately for the ex-Crystal Palace man, he has made just one appearance in all competitions this term, with this appearance coming against Gillingham in the EFL Cup.

He hasn't even featured in the FA Cup with Lumley starting ahead of him - and he has even spent time out of the matchday squad in recent months with Bazunu and Lumley remaining available.

What Alex McCarthy has been told by Southampton

Despite his lack of game time, the 34-year-old didn't move on during the January transfer window, with a move to another UK-based team now impossible until the summer.

He may be forced to either spend the rest of the season on the sidelines or take a big pay cut to go abroad, unless he makes a move to a team that offers him big money.

Speaking about his situation, Crook said: "McCarthy has been told he's not even second choice anymore. Joe Lumley is the second choice.

Related David Brooks arrival could spell trouble for this Southampton player: View The signing of David Brooks for Southampton could spell the end of Che Adams’ time in the first eleven.

"The issue he's got is that he's on good money. I think he's on around £40k-a-week, even in the Championship as a third-choice goalkeeper.

"So unless he goes to Saudi, which is an option, I don't see him getting that elsewhere because at best he can only really hope to be a Premier League number two."

Southampton could have benefitted from offloading Alex McCarthy

In fairness, the Saints generated plenty of money from sales in the summer.

With this in mind, Russell Martin's side can probably afford to pay his wage without risking breaching financial rules.

Southampton - 2023/24 Summer Departures All summer sales involving fees Signed For Romeo Lavia Chelsea Tino Livramento Newcastle United James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Mohammed Salisu Monaco Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers

However, spending a huge amount of money on a third-choice keeper isn't ideal.

And it may have benefitted the Saints to offload him, even though he may be a better option than Lumley.

But having that extra depth isn't a bad thing, especially in their quest to retain their consistency and win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.