Reporter reacts to Tony Pulis Sheffield Wednesday exit speculation

Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that there is nothing in rumours suggesting that Tony Pulis is going to walk from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have had a tough season so far and are currently 23rd in the Championship table, even with their 12-point deduction being halved to six.

Clearly, there is a lot of work to do at Wednesday and Tony Pulis was brought in to replace Garry Monk and get them to safety.

Indeed, the Welshman must be well aware of the task that is in front of him now but any suggestion that he might decide to walk away and let someone else have a go appears to be wide of the mark.

Such an idea was put to Alan Nixon on Twitter on Monday morning, but the Sun reporter revealed that that is an unlikely eventuality:

I know where that’s come from … but I don’t think it’s happening. https://t.co/l2f0HY8f15 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 21, 2020

The Verdict

It would be a surprise to see Pulis shirk such a challenge given he would have agreed to the job knowing it was going to be tough.

Indeed, he’ll have been pleased with the win and clean sheet on Saturday and will feel there’s still plenty of opportunities to get to safety, given the current lie of the land down at the bottom of the league.

Wednesday just need stability now, too, and so the idea of Pulis walking away being quashed obviously aids that.