Reporter predicts Portsmouth’s transfer stance on 9-goal player amid Blackburn interest

Marcus Harness has been linked with a move away this January as the winter transfer window gets even closer – and Portsmouth will be desperate to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

Harness has been in fine form for Pompey this season, with the former Burton forward netting nine goals in 21 league games so far this season.

He’s been a hugely influential player for Danny Cowley’s side and naturally, the impressive form will lead to speculation of his future.

He has taken the pressure off the likes of John Marquis and Ronan Curtis who have been Pompey’s talismen in recent years and with nine goals to his name it’s Harness’ best individual season yet at any club.

Harness was linked with a move to Blackburn earlier this season, but rumours of his departure have quietened down in recent weeks.

But according to The News, when asked if the club may consider an offer for Harness this season, reporter Sam Cox said: “I would have to say no.

“It would have to take a significant bid for Pompey to consider it.

“If that bid does come in I think they would have no choice but to if they’re able to reinvest that money in replacing his goals and what he does.”

Harness’ contract does expire at the end of the season, although Pompey have an option to trigger a one-year extension in his current deal.

The Verdict

It may come as worrying news for Portsmouth fans with their best player being linked for a move away. Couple that with a very good opportunity of a promotion push on Danny Cowley, it’s not ideal.

However, it does highlight the quality of player Portsmouth possesses how much Harness has improved his own game in his time at Fratton Park.

Losing him in the middle of the season would be a huge blow.

But Pompey have lost good players in the past and replaced them with the likes of Harness so there should be some confidence there that they can do the same should Harness leave in January.