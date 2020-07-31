Reporter pours cold water on Portsmouth’s rumoured pursuit of midfielder

BBC South’s Andrew Moon has revealed that Portsmouth are not set to sign former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson ahead of the 2020/21 season.

I'm told #Pompey are NOT about to sign Ethan Robson despite reports to the contrary — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) July 31, 2020

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that Portsmouth were interested in signing Robson, as they looked to strengthen their squad ahead of their promotion push next term.

The midfielder made 21 appearances in total for Sunderland during this year’s campaign, as the Black Cats missed out on a top-six finish in League One.

Robson had been with Sunderland since 2004, and made his first-team debut against Everton in the EFL Cup in September 2017.

But he became a free-agent when his contract reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

A move to Portsmouth could have been tempting for Robson as well, with Kenny Jackett’s side likely to be one of the favourites to win promotion into the Championship next season.

Pompey missed out on a return to the second-tier this term after they were beaten by Oxford United on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

Therefore, they’ll be hoping to recruit well in the summer transfer window, ahead of their push for a timely return to the second-tier next season.

The Verdict:

I think there are better options out there for Portsmouth.

Robson would have been a steady option to have in League One, but he’s not exactly been a world-beater with Sunderland since breaking into the first-team.

They should be looking at adding experienced players to their squad, and filling the void by the likes of Steve Seddon and Christian Burgess instead as a top priority.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Portsmouth, and if they can get their recruitment right, then they’ll have every chance of winning promotion into the Championship.