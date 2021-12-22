Reporter outlines Marcelo Bielsa’s admiration of EFL ace as Leeds United eye January recruits

Reading player John Swift has had a superb campaign so far this year and after putting in some solid displays for the club, it appears as though he now has a new fan in Marcelo Bielsa, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the report, Bielsa ‘rates’ the midfielder and although that doesn’t necessarily mean a move will be done come the winter window, the boss may consider a swoop if the player continues to impress with the Royals.

Leeds and Bielsa will certainly be dipping into the transfer market, with the side desperate to try and keep their place in the Premier League. To ensure they don’t get relegated back to the Championship, that may mean bringing in some fresh faces.

Swift is a player who could certainly do a job for them. In 21 games this season, he has already managed eight goals and nine assists – that’s a rate of 17 in 21.

It’s made the midfielder arguably one of the best players in his position in the Championship – and has also made him a potentially attractive signing to a team higher up the pyramid. He also is yet to pen a new deal with the Royals, meaning that he could be signed on the cheap to boot, or at least sign a pre-contract agreement.

Speaking about Swift himself, Phil Hay said to The Athletic: “I’ve said before that Bielsa rates Swift and Swift’s contract at Reading expires at the end of this season.

“That should make him very affordable and if Leeds don’t have a big budget, that’s the type of deal they should be looking at — not a marquee signing but one which could definitely help. I get that it’s not particularly sexy but I remember a lot of people turning their noses up when it transpired that Orta was looking at Gallagher in the summer.

“Gallagher’s having a cracking season on loan at Palace.”

With the experience and know-how Swift has of the second tier and his ability to continue to improve as a player at still only 26-years-old, Leeds and Bielsa could see him as an attractive proposition come the window – and although no official interest has been registered, the club could soon face some bids for his services.

The Verdict

Swift is a player who is capable of playing in the Premier League – and could soon have the chance to do so.

With the player soon to be out of contract, there is every chance some bids could be tabled in the winter window. If they are – and all of the bids come from the top flight – then they may struggle to convince the midfielder to stay with the Royals.

After the season he has had, it would be no surprise to see a lot of interest in his services. He’s proven he can score and produce the goods and is still relatively early on in his career to boot.

It makes the player a decent prospect to try and sign – and while Leeds don’t actually have an interest, the fact Bielsa is a known fan of the former Chelsea man makes you question whether he could be tempted into a bid when the window opens its doors.