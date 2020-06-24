Reporter outlines hope for Sheffield Wednesday amid EFL hearing

Sheffield Wednesday are in the midst of a big week in terms of off-field matters as the hearing with the EFL over the sale of Hillsborough rumbles on.

The Owls are probably going to be finishing mid-table this season but, if they are slapped with a 12-point deduction, they could still be stuck in a relegation battle.

The case relates to the ground being sold to a company set up by Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri to help them meet FFP regulations.

Had they not done so, they’d have been likely falling foul of the financial guidelines and a penalty would ensue.

The EFL is now looking into whether such sales of stadia is permissible but, for Alan Nixon, it could be the case that the Owls are successful in defending themselves.

He revealed in exchanges with fans:

I understand they are confident https://t.co/Q2RwEObJVM — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 24, 2020

It’s down to one main thing. Were they told it would be all right to do the ground thing? And why did they do it like they did? https://t.co/qF58a3wgNC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 24, 2020

The Verdict

Chansiri and the Owls have maintained that they have done nothing untoward and they will be arguing their case strongly this week.

Nixon appears to feel as though the club is confident that they will emerge victorious here, too, and it’s certainly going to be interesting to see what the ruling is both for the Owls and for other clubs in similar situations.