Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers could reignite their interest in Che Adams, but Dharmesh Sheth believes it's more likely to happen in the summer of 2024 rather than in January.

Southampton run the risk of losing Adams for nothing next year if they fail to secure a contract extension.

Adams may be tempted to move to Wolves considering he has spent a chunk of his life in the Midlands, but he should focus on his current team's promotion push for now.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Wolverhampton Wanderers could potentially reignite their interest in Southampton striker Che Adams, giving his prediction to Give Me Sport.

The same journalist, however, believes the Midlands side are more likely to try and secure an agreement during the summer of 2024 than make a move for him in January.

Adams' contract at St Mary's expires at the end of next season and at this point, the player is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The Daily Echo reported back in August that a contract offer had been left on the table for the Scotland international, but this move to try and tie him down to fresh terms hasn't paid dividends for the Saints thus far.

He attracted plenty of interest during the summer transfer window, with Everton even reported to be closing in on him at one point and AFC Bournemouth and Wolves believed to have entered talks to recruit him.

But a move away from the south coast never materialised in the end despite the fact other key players departed - and Russell Martin's side now run the risk of losing him for nothing next year if they failed to get him to agree to a contract extension.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Wolves potentially reigniting Che Adams interest?

The Saints could avoid losing him for nothing by selling him in January, but it's unclear whether any team will come in for him during the winter window, knowing they could pick him up for free during the summer.

The chances of him leaving for free could rise considerably if they fail to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Even if an offer comes in during the January window, it's likely to be a very low bid considering the Saints aren't in a strong negotiating position.

And Sheth believes a move to Wolves for Adams will be more likely next summer than during the next window.

He went on to add: "Che Adams is one that would probably make sense considering his contract situation.

"I think we'll probably look forward to the summer transfer window if Wolves can consolidate during this season.

"If you ask me, I don't think there's much danger of them [Wolves] going down at all. Earlier in the season, you probably could have argued that.

"But, even in defeat at Old Trafford in the opening game of the season, I think they probably saw enough signs to think things are okay here."

What stance should Che Adams take on his Southampton future?

Being born in the Midlands and spending a chunk of his career at Birmingham City, a move to Wolves may be tempting because it shouldn't take him too long to settle in at Molineux.

He may become less popular with Birmingham fans if he makes this move, but he would probably have the chance to play under Gary O'Neil who is clearly a very talented coach and at the moment, it looks as though Wolves will remain in the top flight beyond the end of this term.

Adams will want to compete at the highest possible level to maximise his chances of remaining a key part of Steve Clarke's Scotland plans.

But he also needs to ensure he's winning as much game time as possible to give him the best possible chance of being firmly involved for Scotland during Euro 2024.

At the moment, he shouldn't be looking to make a big decision on his future and should be focusing on what's happening on the pitch, as his side look to compete for promotion.