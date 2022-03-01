Reporter makes West Brom player claim amid recent struggles

It has been claimed that several West Brom players had their ‘confidence shattered’ during Sam Allardyce’s time at the club.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea City continued Albion’s dismal run of form, and it means Steve Bruce remains without a win since his appointment.

Whilst the new boss would’ve wanted to make more of an impact, the fact he is the latest manager to fail to change things suggest the problems run deeper, with the fans turning on the squad in the loss on Monday night.

Reporter Joseph Masi looked for reasons why the Baggies find themselves in such a difficult position, and he claimed that Allardyce’s six-month stint had a negative impact on many of the current squad.

“Multiple sources have told the Express & Star, a number of players had their confidence shattered during his six months at the club. It’s not rocket science to work out who those players are.”

Having won just one in 12, the Baggies have fallen down to 13th in the Championship and they are eight points away from the play-off places.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

It’s quite clear that you can’t just point the finger at one person for Albion’s troubles, with the owner, former managers and players all needing to take responsibility.

But, this is an interesting point as it suggests that members of the squad were not happy under Allardyce, as a lot of quality players haven’t been able to rediscover the form they’d shown under Slaven Bilic.

For Burce, he will now be aware of just how big a challenge he has in front of him and it could be a massive few months ahead at The Hawthorns ahead of a busy summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.