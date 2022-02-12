Reporter makes major claim about Reading FC players regarding Veljko Paunovic’s job

Multiple Reading players want head coach Veljko Paunovic to be relieved of his duties, according to BBC Berkshire reporter Tim Dellor.

Dellor made the claim live on the radio (BBC Sounds, 47:00) before the Royals’ 3-2 loss against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon that after much deliberation on whether or not to keep it private.

Per Dellor, several players – including senior ones – informed him that they would like to see a change of manager at the Select Car Leasing Stadium following their 2-1 midweek loss to Bristol City.

An unnamed player was quoted by Dellor as saying, “I like Veljko, but his time is up. We need someone new in,” following the defeat, which stretched the club’s winless league run to 10 matches.

That was then extended to 11 this afternoon as the Royals lost 3-2 to Coventry City on home soil and they ended the match with 10 men with Junior Hoilett receiving a second half dismissal.

According to the Reading Chronicle in January, Paunovic was expected to remain in charge until the end of the 2021-22 season, but it was almost certain that he will leave when his contract expires this summer if he is not sacked before then.

The Verdict

This new claim is very damaging for Paunovic if senior players want him gone.

And it won’t be a good thing for the fans to hear either as you could assume that they’ve perhaps downed tools to try and get the Serb sacked.

Recent results, coupled with a points deduction earlier in the season, has put the Royals in a perilous position when it comes to the relegation battle.

And with Derby making a real battle to survive, a change of manager could really be needed to arrest the spiralling form – it’s clearly what some of the squad want.