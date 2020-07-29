Reporter explains pause in Nottm Forest transfer deals

Alan Nixon has revealed in conversation with a fan on Twitter that until Sabri Lamouchi’s future at Nottingham Forest is sorted, transfer deals will be on the back burner.

Forest face another season in the Sky Bet Championship after a frankly bonkers final night capitulation.

Indeed, that has naturally led to an inquest between the owners and manager Lamouchi and it remains to be seen if he is going to stay on and try and build or whether Forest think another new boss is needed.

Eitherway, it seems as though the Reds are going to have to wait to do serious deals until after the future of the manager is resolved, as you might expect.

Nixon revealed via a couple of tweets that Lamouchi’s future is needing sorting first of all:

A few things to sort first … https://t.co/KwdzACl0SB — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 29, 2020

Manager future would and should always be a priority https://t.co/9dkcnjy4uc — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 29, 2020

The Verdict

Forest need to get Lamouchi’s future sorted.

The way things fell apart after the restart was greatly worrying for Reds fans but, at the same time, a lot of the work done last season was good.

That should be enough to earn Lamouchi another go next season at the play-offs and hopefully for Forest things can be solved quickly and then they can go about getting their transfer business done.