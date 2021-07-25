Reporter delivers update on key West Brom player amid Premier League interest

Evening Standard reporter Jack Rosser believes West Ham United will be unwilling to match Championship side West Bromwich Albion’s £12m valuation of shot-stopper Sam Johnstone this summer, in an interview with Football FanCast.

Despite suffering relegation with the Baggies last season, the 28-year-old was one of their shining lights in the Premier League and with that, has generated a lot of interest from several top-flight clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham this summer.

As things stand, Johnstone’s contract is due to expire next July and with the goalkeeper unlikely to sign a new deal with West Brom whilst they’re in the Championship, the club’s hierarchy could be tempted to cash in on one of their prized assets to avoid losing him for free.

In just a few months, interested clubs will be able to bypass the Baggies and directly offer the 28-year-old a contract, potentially leaving West Brom penniless in this potential deal.

This is perhaps the reason why David Moyes’ side came in with a low initial £6m bid for the England international’s services, an offer the West Midlands side rejected without hesitation after witnessing their stopper make an impressive international debut and become Jordan Pickford’s understudy at the European Championships.

Evening Standard journalist Jack Rosser believes this opening seven-figure bid is a sign of things to come from the Hammers.

Speaking in an interview with Football FanCast, he said: “Sam Johnstone is someone they like but I think they don’t want to pay over the odds for him.

“With Fabianski still being able to be the number one, it’s not a priority.”

It’s currently unclear whether the Premier League side will return with another offer this summer.

The Verdict:

Although West Ham have every right to try and get the cheapest deal possible for a very talented goalkeeper considering he only has 12 months left on his deal, £6m is a very low offer for someone of Johnstone’s calibre and they will need to up their game if they want to secure him.

And despite Lukasz Fabianski being able to perform well in the top flight at the age of 36, they need to think of a long-term replacement for the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

With his performances in the Premier League last season, Johnstone would be the perfect fit for David Moyes at the London Stadium and he will be all the richer for his European Championships campaign with England over the summer.

In isolation, £12m is a reasonable price for the keeper but you can understand why West Ham want to take a more assertive stance considering his current contract situation.

A prediction on this? This deal eventually gets over the line – but the Hammers must move quickly if they want to ensure Johnstone is a West Ham player when the transfer window shuts.

He isn’t short of interest.