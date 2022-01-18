Reporter delivers latest update on Derby County takeover situation

Derby County’s off-field struggles continue to make the headlines, despite how well they seem to be doing on the pitch.

A 21-point deduction had many believing that the Rams were destined for League One but they have shown superb fight this year and have given themselves a real fighting chance of still earning survival from the drop.

Indeed, it’s been hugely impressive work that Wayne Rooney and his staff and players have done but until things are sorted in the boardroom, there will be a huge cloud over the club.

And, that all in mind, Alan Nixon’s latest update on the situation is bound to be of interest to fans of the Rams:

Derby. The Feb 1 deadline SHOULD come with 14 days grace. Or at least that has happened before. Efforts currently being made to raise funds before this. The two met the EFL. Kirchner (now gone) and Appleby team. Ashley still at the looking stage. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 18, 2022

The Verdict

It’s still very much up in the air and that deadline that seemed so far away a few months ago is now getting alarmingly close for the club.

As Nixon mentions, a grace period could come into play if there is a deal lined up but things need to get to that stage first and it’s anyone’s guess as to whether that is going to happen.

The hope will be that something can be sorted in the near future, and it needs to be now, but with the way things have gone in recent times at Derby you’d not want to bet too much on it all coming through.

